© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Find a list of school closings and delays here.
Kansas City Today

Why are Kansas City's roads so deadly?

By Gabe Rosenberg,
Anna Schmidt
Published January 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

No one expects to die violently when they get in a car or go for a walk, but that nightmare took the life of someone in Kansas City almost twice a week in 2023 — even as traffic fatalities decreased nationwide. Plus: How canning evolved from the home to factories, and why people are returning to the practice.

Bad habits from the pandemic are driving up the death toll. Traffic fatalities had been trending down for decades, despite there being more people on the road logging more miles year by year.

Last year, wrecks killed 102 people in the city. During a year when traffic fatalities eased about 3% nationwide, they jumped 13% in Kansas City. KCUR's Frank Morris has the story on how car crashes are affecting our communities.

While it’s no longer a vital skill for most Americans, canning has gained popularity again. Experts say people with extra time and money are returning to the age-old tradition for enjoyment. Lilley Halloran with Harvest Public Media tells us about the new, old-fashioned way home cooks are preserving food.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Gabe Rosenberg. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today traffickcpdpolicesafetyKansas City Police DepartmentFood & DrinkHarvest Public Medialocal foodbusiness
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at <a href="mailto:gabe@kcur.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe57dc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1678387715004,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1678387715004,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;gabe@kcur.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:gabe@kcur.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000186-c7b3-db71-a7b6-dfb3ee520001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000186-c7b3-db71-a7b6-dfb3ee520000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">gabe@kcur.org</a>.
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now