Why are Kansas City's roads so deadly?

Bad habits from the pandemic are driving up the death toll. Traffic fatalities had been trending down for decades, despite there being more people on the road logging more miles year by year.

Last year, wrecks killed 102 people in the city. During a year when traffic fatalities eased about 3% nationwide, they jumped 13% in Kansas City. KCUR's Frank Morris has the story on how car crashes are affecting our communities.

While it’s no longer a vital skill for most Americans, canning has gained popularity again. Experts say people with extra time and money are returning to the age-old tradition for enjoyment. Lilley Halloran with Harvest Public Media tells us about the new, old-fashioned way home cooks are preserving food.

