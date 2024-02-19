© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City’s mass shooting and Missouri’s gun laws

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published February 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The shooting that followed last week's Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration has restarted a familiar conversation about gun control, even among elected officials who fled together for safety when the gunfire broke out. Could such a high-profile tragedy foster bipartisan changes to gun laws?

After last week’s mass shooting at Union Station, which followed a record-setting year for gun violence in Kansas City, local leaders are questioning how well existing firearm regulations protect residents — particularly in Missouri, which boasts some of the nation’s least restrictive gun laws.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has long been a critic of those permissive policies; Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, has long defended them. Both men spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR’s Up to Date about what can and should be done, and about the prospects for change in Jefferson City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)MissourigunsGun Controlgun violence
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now