Kansas City’s mass shooting and Missouri’s gun laws

After last week’s mass shooting at Union Station, which followed a record-setting year for gun violence in Kansas City, local leaders are questioning how well existing firearm regulations protect residents — particularly in Missouri, which boasts some of the nation’s least restrictive gun laws.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has long been a critic of those permissive policies; Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, has long defended them. Both men spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR’s Up to Date about what can and should be done, and about the prospects for change in Jefferson City.

