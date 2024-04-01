© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
What you should know before the stadium sales tax vote

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published April 1, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Jackson County voters will decide Tuesday on a sales tax extension that would fund a new Royals baseball stadium in the Crossroads. But a lot of things have changed in just the last few weeks. KCUR's Celisa Calacal and Savannah Hawley-Bates explain what we know and don't know about the stadium plan, and what might happen after the vote.

On April 2, Jackson County will vote on whether to renew a 3/8-cent sales tax that would fund the renovation of Arrowhead Stadium and the construction of a new Royals ballpark in the Crossroads. The proposal has been controversial since its announcement earlier this year, with elected officials, business owners, sports fans, labor unions and community groups all weighing in.

KCUR’s Celisa Calacal and Savannah Hawley-Bates have been covering this story for months. They spoke with host Nomin Ujiyediin about what might, or might not, happen based on the outcome of the vote.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
