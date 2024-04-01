What you should know before the stadium sales tax vote

On April 2, Jackson County will vote on whether to renew a 3/8-cent sales tax that would fund the renovation of Arrowhead Stadium and the construction of a new Royals ballpark in the Crossroads. The proposal has been controversial since its announcement earlier this year, with elected officials, business owners, sports fans, labor unions and community groups all weighing in.

KCUR’s Celisa Calacal and Savannah Hawley-Bates have been covering this story for months. They spoke with host Nomin Ujiyediin about what might, or might not, happen based on the outcome of the vote.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

