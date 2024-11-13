© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
What's at stake in Missouri's transgender health care case

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
A Missouri judge will rule this year on a controversial 2023 law that limits gender-affirming care. We’ll hear why more about why families sued over the restrictions, and why the state is defending it.

Missouri's GOP-dominated legislature passed a law barring physicians from providing gender-affirming medical care to minors, such as hormone therapy, puberty blockers or surgeries. Transgender minors and their families challenged its constitutionality, and after a 13-day trial, the decision is in the hands of Judge Craig Carter.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Missouri Independent’s Annelise Hanshaw about what impacts this law has had on transgender youth, and how Carter’s ruling will shape the future of health care in Missouri.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
