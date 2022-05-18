Reporters took a look at a 'stress test of our democracy'

Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, national political correspondents with The New York Times, joined forces for a closer look at the elements that brought us to this telling moment in American history — where we not only disagree on who should win an election, but on who won.

The resulting book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future," reveals that both the Republican and Democratic parties are suffering cracks internally as sects within each struggle to control the narrative of their party. Martin and Burns wanted to shine a bright light on the players involved.

Says Martin, "This period in American history demanded something more, a more comprehensive account of how we were, and are, living through a kind of stress test of our democracy."

