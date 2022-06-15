Kansas City group combats period poverty amid menstrual product shortage
Period products costs are on the rise due to a nationwide tampon shortage. For low-income persons, inaccessibility to menstrual supplies existed well before the shortage.
The current shortage of tampons is worsening menstrual product access for low-income and houseless residents of Kansas City. The non-profit No Shame organizes period packs and donates them directly to people or other organizations for distribution. No Shame founder Nicole Springer hopes this initiative lessens the impact of the shortage while also destigmatizing periods and period poverty.
- Nicole Springer, founder, No Shame