Kansas City group combats period poverty amid menstrual product shortage

Published June 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT
Period products costs are on the rise due to a nationwide tampon shortage. For low-income persons, inaccessibility to menstrual supplies existed well before the shortage.

The current shortage of tampons is worsening menstrual product access for low-income and houseless residents of Kansas City. The non-profit No Shame organizes period packs and donates them directly to people or other organizations for distribution. No Shame founder Nicole Springer hopes this initiative lessens the impact of the shortage while also destigmatizing periods and period poverty.

  • Nicole Springer, founder, No Shame

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
