Kansas City's new community engagement coordinator wants to increase accessibility to funding

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Kansas City citizen engagement coordinator Gary Jones. Jones talked about how he got into public service, what he hopes to do with the Office of Citizen Engagement, and why he wants to be a "one-stop shop" for the people of Kansas City.

Jones says he hopes that his office, of which he is the only staff member, will cut through the "bureaucratic red tape" that makes it difficult for residents to utilize the city's resources.

