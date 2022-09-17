Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective arrested on civil rights charges

After 35 years on the Kansas City, Kansas, police force, Roger Golubski retired in 2010. He left behind decades of rumors and allegations of exploiting "vulnerable Black women for sexual favors and coerced some of them into fabricating testimony to clear cases he investigated."

Peggy Lowe and Steve Vockrodt, two reporters who have followed the Golubski case for months, talked about the six charges brought against Golubski and the reaction of one of his victims listed in those charges.

