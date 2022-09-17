© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective arrested on civil rights charges

Published September 17, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT
A police mugshot of a mang, Roger Golubski, with booking information is shown with an out-of-focus house in the background (his home).
Photo Illustration -- Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3
/
Shawnee County Department of Corrections
Retired Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski's photo and information is shown from Sept. 15 when he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

After years of numerous allegations of coercion and sexual assault, retired KCKPD detective Roger Golubski was taken into custody by the FBI.

After 35 years on the Kansas City, Kansas, police force, Roger Golubski retired in 2010. He left behind decades of rumors and allegations of exploiting "vulnerable Black women for sexual favors and coerced some of them into fabricating testimony to clear cases he investigated."

Peggy Lowe and Steve Vockrodt, two reporters who have followed the Golubski case for months, talked about the six charges brought against Golubski and the reaction of one of his victims listed in those charges.

