A chance conversation led this lawyer to winning $73 million for Sandy Hook families

Josh Koskoff was on his way to the airport a few weeks after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when he and the driver began talking.

Learning that his passenger was a lawyer, the driver asked Koskoff if he would be willing to speak with a friend who lost his child in the Sandy Hook shooting. Koskoff readily agreed and was put in touch with the father of first-grade teacher Victoria Soto. That was the start of an eight-year legal journey.

Eventually, the four insurance companies for Remington Arms offered the families all they had left, $73 million, in 2022. By the time of the settlement, Remington Arms had been sold off in a bankruptcy auction and no longer manufactures the Bushmaster XM15-E2S assault rifle.

