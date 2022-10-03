© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
A chance conversation led this lawyer to winning $73 million for Sandy Hook families

Published October 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
Josh Koskoff, a lawyer representing the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, speaks outside the Connecticut Supreme Court in this file photo from 2017.

Josh Koskoff found a way to hold gun manufacturer Remington responsible for the use of its rifle in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Josh Koskoff was on his way to the airport a few weeks after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when he and the driver began talking.

Learning that his passenger was a lawyer, the driver asked Koskoff if he would be willing to speak with a friend who lost his child in the Sandy Hook shooting. Koskoff readily agreed and was put in touch with the father of first-grade teacher Victoria Soto. That was the start of an eight-year legal journey.

Eventually, the four insurance companies for Remington Arms offered the families all they had left, $73 million, in 2022. By the time of the settlement, Remington Arms had been sold off in a bankruptcy auction and no longer manufactures the Bushmaster XM15-E2S assault rifle.

Josh Koskoff delivers the keynote address at the Grandparents for Gun Safety 9th Annual Community Forum, 9-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at Colonial Church of Prairie Village, 7039 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208. Registration is required.

Up To Date PodcastSandy Hook Elementaryschool shootingfirearmsgunscourtsmarketing
