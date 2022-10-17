Kansas City mayor and city manager make pitch for $175 million in bonds

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says tourism is a big part of how cities drive their downtown economies, and convention centers such as Bartle Hall are a crucial piece of that puzzle.

"We need to make sure that we stay competitive at Bartle Hall," he says. "While there have been improvements over the years, now we have areas that are incredibly dated, the carpets are out of whack, there isn't wi-fi, we have a bird colony that lives off of 12th Street and Broadway at Bartle Hall. It is a moment of — I think — substantial concern."

Lucas and City Manager Platt joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the bond issues on the November ballot, how the city is preparing to help the homeless population this winter and Vision Zero to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the city's streets.

