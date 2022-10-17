© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City mayor and city manager make pitch for $175 million in bonds

Published October 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
bartle-hall-panoramic.jpg
A. Zahner Company
/
Whether Kansas City will address maintenance concerns at Bartle Hall via millions of dollars in bonds is among the big questions voters will answer at the ballot box next month.

Two measures on the November ballot for Kansas Citians would designate a combined $175 million in bonds to go towards affordable housing, parks and fixing up Bartle Hall.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says tourism is a big part of how cities drive their downtown economies, and convention centers such as Bartle Hall are a crucial piece of that puzzle.

"We need to make sure that we stay competitive at Bartle Hall," he says. "While there have been improvements over the years, now we have areas that are incredibly dated, the carpets are out of whack, there isn't wi-fi, we have a bird colony that lives off of 12th Street and Broadway at Bartle Hall. It is a moment of — I think — substantial concern."

Lucas and City Manager Platt joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the bond issues on the November ballot, how the city is preparing to help the homeless population this winter and Vision Zero to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the city's streets.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)city hallGovernmentlocalhomelessnessfundingdevelopment
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content