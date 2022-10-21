© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas Attorney General candidate: Chris Mann

Published October 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Democrat Chris Mann speaks to an audience at a Kansas Chamber of Commerce candidate forum.
Dylan Lysen
/
Kansas News Service
Democrat Chris Mann is keeping his campaign for Kansas attorney general focused on state issues and his background as a former police officer and prosecutor.

For former police officer and prosecutor Chris Mann, running for Attorney General "is just a continuation of my life in public service."

With a background as a Lawrence police officer, a prosecutor for Wyandotte County and then for the Kansas Securities Commission, Democrat Chris Mann believes he is "uniquely qualified" to be the next attorney general of Kansas.

Mann was critical of his opponent, Republican Kris Kobach, for wanting to "pursue his own political agenda." Mann argued that he will work to protect Kansans and "bring some important stability" to the office of attorney general.

The Republican candidate, Kris Kobach, was also invited to participate in the interview with Up To Date. He did not reply by the deadline.

  • Chris Mann, Democratic candidate for Kansas Attorney General
Tags
Up To Date PodcastElectionspoliticsKansas Elections 2022Kansas Attorney GeneralKansas politics
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content