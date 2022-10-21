Kansas Attorney General candidate: Chris Mann

With a background as a Lawrence police officer, a prosecutor for Wyandotte County and then for the Kansas Securities Commission, Democrat Chris Mann believes he is "uniquely qualified" to be the next attorney general of Kansas.

Mann was critical of his opponent, Republican Kris Kobach, for wanting to "pursue his own political agenda." Mann argued that he will work to protect Kansans and "bring some important stability" to the office of attorney general.

The Republican candidate, Kris Kobach, was also invited to participate in the interview with Up To Date. He did not reply by the deadline.

