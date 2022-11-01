U.S. Senator Jerry Moran plays it more conservative in election years
The senior U.S. senator from Kansas "has thrown red meat here and there to the extreme right of his party," according to one political science professor.
Jerry Moran was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. Two Kansas political science professors analyze what kind of politician he is and what his record reveals about his work in the Senate.
- Michael Smith, professor of political science and chair of social sciences, Emporia State University
- Alexandra Middlewood Ph.D., assistant professor of political science, Wichita State University