Up To Date

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran plays it more conservative in election years

Published November 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas is the ranking member of Veterans' Affairs Committee.

The senior U.S. senator from Kansas "has thrown red meat here and there to the extreme right of his party," according to one political science professor.

Jerry Moran was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. Two Kansas political science professors analyze what kind of politician he is and what his record reveals about his work in the Senate.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
