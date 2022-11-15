With Kansas' long-term care facilities priced out of workers, advocacy groups want reform

Rachel Monger, the chief advocacy officer for LeadingAge Kansas, agrees with the idea that a "silver tsunami" is coming in Kansas, as the number of people aged 85 and older will increase by 260% in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, long-term care facilities, which commonly care for the aging population, are facing a shortage of employees, forcing some to close or reduce the number of certified beds available.

Temporary agencies are helping to place workers but Monger said homes are "paying staffing agencies, to us, extortionate prices for staffing."

Now advocacy groups are calling on the Kansas Legislature to regulate what they consider price gouging by the staffing agencies.

Monger and Haely Ordoyne joined Up To Date to discuss why the solution isn't as easy as raising employee wages, and why they're asking the Kansas Legislature to put a cap on staffing agencies' wage increases.

