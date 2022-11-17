© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Is a Jackson County school district dodging its mandate to serve homeless students?

Published November 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A yellow school bus moves in front of a building that has a sign: Welcome Inn on it. The school bus has "Blue Springs School District" printed on its side.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A Blue Springs School District school bus pulls out of a vacant parking lot near the Welcome Inn on Jefferson Road in Blue Springs on Nov. 16, 2022. The motel is where several unhoused students get picked up for school each day.

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act mandates that school district provide services to help unhoused kids stay in school. But experts worry that the Blue Springs School District is undercounting homeless students.

As part of a collaboration headed by the Center for Public Integrity, KCUR reporter Jodi Fortino and contributor Barbara Shelly dug into the data of how school districts recognize, count and assist children without a permanent address.

What they found was that while most Kansas City-area districts take that role seriously, the Blue Springs School District may be undercounting its unhoused kids — and failing to provide them critical services.

Fortino and Shelly will continue looking into other districts in the area — including some with innovative programs that are succeeding at keeping kids in school.

Tags
Up To Date PodcasteducationBlue SpringshomelessfamilyLawyouthJackson County
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content