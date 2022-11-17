Is a Jackson County school district dodging its mandate to serve homeless students?

As part of a collaboration headed by the Center for Public Integrity, KCUR reporter Jodi Fortino and contributor Barbara Shelly dug into the data of how school districts recognize, count and assist children without a permanent address.

What they found was that while most Kansas City-area districts take that role seriously, the Blue Springs School District may be undercounting its unhoused kids — and failing to provide them critical services.

Fortino and Shelly will continue looking into other districts in the area — including some with innovative programs that are succeeding at keeping kids in school.

