1 year later, Sharice Davids says Inflation Reduction Act remains a good investment

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published August 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
A woman sits at a microphone inside a radio studio gesturing with her left hand while she's talking.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids talks about the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act on KCUR's Up To Date.

Today marks a big political milestone for the Biden administration: the one-year anniversary of the president's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The massive Inflation Reduction Act, designed to reduce health care costs and fight climate change with more clean energy, was signed into law one year ago today.

An initial Republican criticism of the bill was that its clean energy incentives would be too expensive, and cost the government hundreds of millions of dollars. Kansas' Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids says that, while she is always concerned about government spending, she believes the return on investment here was worth it.

"While, yes, there are plenty of times where the federal government needs to rein in spending, I think that the Inflation Reduction Act was actually, like, a very fiscally responsible approach," said Davids.

Up To Date PodcastCongressSharice DavidspoliticsGovernment
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
