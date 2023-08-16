1 year later, Sharice Davids says Inflation Reduction Act remains a good investment

The massive Inflation Reduction Act, designed to reduce health care costs and fight climate change with more clean energy, was signed into law one year ago today.

An initial Republican criticism of the bill was that its clean energy incentives would be too expensive, and cost the government hundreds of millions of dollars. Kansas' Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids says that, while she is always concerned about government spending, she believes the return on investment here was worth it.

"While, yes, there are plenty of times where the federal government needs to rein in spending, I think that the Inflation Reduction Act was actually, like, a very fiscally responsible approach," said Davids.

