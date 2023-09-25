Missouri House Speaker accused of potentially 'unlawful' conduct

The Missouri Independent obtained public records through Missouri's Sunshine Law that uncovered accusations of unlawful conduct by the Speaker of the House.

In Jefferson City, there has been a push by some lawmakers behind the scenes to replace an in-house constituent management system with one that would be run by a private entity.

Missouri House Chief Clerk Dana Miller claims that Speaker Dean Plocher threatened Miller's employment when she pushed back against his plan to give a private company a large contract to take over this system.

"She (also) alleges he directly, to her, connected this contract to campaign activity, and that there's been what she referred to as a potentially unlawful campaign of pressure behind the scenes trying to get this contract across the finish line," said Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent.

Plocher denies the allegations, arguing that he is trying to improve a system he views as outdated.

