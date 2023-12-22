A Kansas City psychologists has ideas for being less lonely during the holidays

If you're feeling lonely during the holiday season, you're not alone.

A new Meta-Gallupsurvey found that one in four people worldwide feel very or fairly lonely. And for the first time, earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, released an advisory highlighting concerns about the number of Americans experiencing loneliness.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that the advisory “lays out a national strategy to advance social connection" and has recommendations for individuals, governments, workplaces and more to increase connections in their communities.

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, University Health psychologist Dr. Abbey Gripka says she's seen that people have become more isolated. Even small actions can make us feel more together, Gripka says, especially during the holiday season when loneliness can hit especially hard.

"Getting out of your home, being around other people, that does give you more of an opportunity to have an opportunity to engage," Gripka told KCUR's Up To Date. "If you do get out, you might have a kind conversation with someone, someone might hold the door open for you, that tiny little interaction can help you feel a little bit more connected."