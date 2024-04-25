© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The first day of the 2024 NFL Draft has arrived. Who will the Kansas City Chiefs select?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:57 PM CDT
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks down field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have seven picks in tonight's NFL Draft to determine which young players will play alongside Patrick Mahomes in the team's quest for its third straight championship.

The first day of the 2024 NFL Draft has finally arrived, and the Kansas City Chiefs will have seven picks to select players who will help them defend their championship.

The Chiefs have won back-to-back titles and three in the last five years. Now, the team is focused on trying to put together the first "three-peat" in the NFL since the Green Bay Packers did it back in the 1960s.

KCUR sports contributor Greg Echlin told Up To Date that the team has a few areas on the roster that definitely need to be addressed.

"I think the Chiefs will be looking to fortify their position on the offensive line," Echlin said.

He also believes the team needs to add a wide receiver, as the Chiefs led the league in dropped passes in 2023.

"And I think the Chiefs feel that there is enough of a wide receiver corps in the draft, that by the time the Chiefs pick with the 32nd pick of the 1st round, that there still could be a good (wide receiver) available at that point."

