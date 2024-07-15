Introducing the 2024 KC Voter Guide: Your total resource for Missouri and Kansas elections

The 2024 KC Voter Guide is an exciting new collaboration between several newsrooms and nonprofit media organizations around the Kansas City metro area, including KCUR.

Its goal is to provide a free, comprehensive look at the 2024 elections — on both sides of the state line — in concise and easy-to-understand language. That includes explanations of every ballot question, candidate and race in Jackson, Clay and Platte counties on the Missouri side of the metro, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties on the Kansas side.

"(Some races) just aren't getting a ton of coverage because there are so many races. And so, this is one place where voters can look and find every race on their ballot from top to bottom," said Allison Dikanovic of The Kansas City Star, one of the organizations involved with the KC Voter Guide.

"And some of the candidates who maybe they wouldn't interface with otherwise, they'll be able to find information about them that our reporters went out and found and verified to provide that service."

Find out more about the 2024 KC Voter Guide here, and sign up for email reminders about the election.

