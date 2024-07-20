KC Fringe Festival takes audiences on an aural adventure at The Sound Mandala

Kansas Cititans have an opportunity to experience sound in an entirely new way with this week's premiere of The Sound Mandala, part of KC Fringe Festival.

The 50-minute aural experience immerses audiences in the sounds of more than 80 speakers mounted on every wall — and even the floor. It includes 13 original pieces produced by local graduate students, musicians, poets and other creators.

Jon Robertson, co-producer of The Sound Mandala, says the production is all about finding new ways to create with sound.

“It's important that we, you know, that we push the boundaries of what is possible with audio art, creating these indelible experiences that people will never forget,” Robertson told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The Sound Mandala, several showtimes, Friday, July 19- Saturday, July 27 at the Olson Performing Arts Center 1st floor black box theatre, 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri 64110. Tickets are $15.

