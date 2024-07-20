© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

KC Fringe Festival takes audiences on an aural adventure at The Sound Mandala

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published July 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Tom Mardikes
The Sound Mandala, a 50-minute experimental auditory production that's part of KC Fringe Festival, runs through July 27 at the Olson Performing Arts Center on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.

The 50-minute experimental auditory production includes original pieces played from more than 80 speakers mounted on every wall and even the floor of a dark room. The Sound Mandala runs through July 27 at the Olson Performing Arts Center on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.

Kansas Cititans have an opportunity to experience sound in an entirely new way with this week's premiere of The Sound Mandala, part of KC Fringe Festival.

The 50-minute aural experience immerses audiences in the sounds of more than 80 speakers mounted on every wall — and even the floor. It includes 13 original pieces produced by local graduate students, musicians, poets and other creators.

Jon Robertson, co-producer of The Sound Mandala, says the production is all about finding new ways to create with sound.

“It's important that we, you know, that we push the boundaries of what is possible with audio art, creating these indelible experiences that people will never forget,” Robertson told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The Sound Mandala, several showtimes, Friday, July 19- Saturday, July 27 at the Olson Performing Arts Center 1st floor black box theatre, 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri 64110. Tickets are $15.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
