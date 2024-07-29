Kansas City Chiefs begin quest for historic Super Bowl 'threepeat,' starting at training camp

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won both of the last two Super Bowls, putting the team in a position to do something that has never been done in the Super Bowl era: win three in a row.

Although they have a month left before the NFL season kicks off, the Chiefs' journey toward making history has already started as the team prepares at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, which started earlier this month.

Hayley Lewis, who covers the Chiefs for KC Sports Network, said figuring out the left tackle position and focusing on replacing cornerback L'Jarius Sneed's production are the main storylines for the squad.

But, overall, she told KCUR's Up To Date that the Chiefs are in a great spot.

"When you're going into training camp, you don't want a lot of drama," Lewis said. "And there's been a lot of drama, especially with, in the past year you have this Chris Jones holdout and all that drama that followed it. This year, there was nothing, and it's really no news is good news because everyone is in attendance and the majority of the team is returning."

