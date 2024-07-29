© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Chiefs begin quest for historic Super Bowl 'threepeat,' starting at training camp

By Brian Ellison,
Zach WilsonClaudia Brancart
Published July 29, 2024 at 3:30 PM CDT
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field during team introductions prior to an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field during team introductions prior to an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Just two weeks away from the start of their 2024 preseason schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, is well underway.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won both of the last two Super Bowls, putting the team in a position to do something that has never been done in the Super Bowl era: win three in a row.

Although they have a month left before the NFL season kicks off, the Chiefs' journey toward making history has already started as the team prepares at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, which started earlier this month.

Hayley Lewis, who covers the Chiefs for KC Sports Network, said figuring out the left tackle position and focusing on replacing cornerback L'Jarius Sneed's production are the main storylines for the squad.

But, overall, she told KCUR's Up To Date that the Chiefs are in a great spot.

"When you're going into training camp, you don't want a lot of drama," Lewis said. "And there's been a lot of drama, especially with, in the past year you have this Chris Jones holdout and all that drama that followed it. This year, there was nothing, and it's really no news is good news because everyone is in attendance and the majority of the team is returning."

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
