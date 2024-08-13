© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas newsroom raid shows public officials and journalists need training on press protections

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A new lawsuit says Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, top left, spearheaded the Aug. 11 raid of the Marion County Record in retaliation against the journalists who worked there. Reporter Deb Gruver’s desk appears at the bottom right. She filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court.
Marion County Record surveillance video
A new lawsuit says Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, top left, spearheaded the Aug. 11 raid of the Marion County Record in retaliation against the journalists who worked there. Reporter Deb Gruver’s desk appears at the bottom right. She filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court.

A year after the police raid on the Marion County Record newsroom in Kansas, a survey found that even journalists were unclear about protections afforded to them under state and federal law.

One year after the unprecedented police raid of the Marion County Record newsroom in Kansas, research co-led by Steve Wolgast, a professor of the practice of journalism at the University of Kansas, shows that journalists need better training on state and federal press protections.

"There are protections in the United States that go beyond just reciting the First Amendment that are supposed to keep this sort of thing from happening," Wolgast told KCUR's Up To Date.

As part of the study, Dr. Deborah Dwyer, an independent research consultant, interviewed 19 newsroom employees.

"We definitely uncovered that there is more legal training that needs to be given to journalists," Dwyer said. "But also they're not the only ones who need that knowledge of the legal protections."

Dwyer recommends that public officials and law enforcement should also receive training on freedom of the press protections.

"Because had anyone stopped to think about what they were doing [in Marion County], it would have been easy to understand — you would have hoped that the magistrate judge would have understood, that this is illegal in its face," Dwyer said.

Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
