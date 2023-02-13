Producer, Talk Show – KCUR

Job description

KCUR seeks a highly curious, widely informed and exceptionally organized individual with excellent writing skills and extraordinary people skills to join the production team for Up to Date, our signature public affairs talk show.

An hour-long, weekday program hosted by veteran Kansas City journalist and executive producer Steve Kraske, Up to Date is a place for probing and provocative yet always civil conversations about the issues, people and events making news, shaping public policy and influencing the social and cultural life of the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, the Midwest and the nation.

This person will work closely with Kraske, our senior producer, other producers and interns to formulate program ideas and concepts, research topics, find, screen and book guests, write web posts, and maintain digital and social content for the program.

The producer will assist with live production of the daily broadcast, screening calls and effectively directing the program. They will also be largely responsible for managing Up To Date’s Twitter account, writing daily tweets and occasionally live-tweeting.

Integral to KCUR’s overall news operation, Up to Date draws on the resources of reporters and editors in the newsroom as well as our regional collaborators in the Midwest Newsroom, the Kansas News Service, Harvest Public Media, with additional support from our audience-development and podcasting teams.

Our new colleague must share our commitment to serving audiences throughout metropolitan Kansas City, must appreciate the power of collaborating with various personalities and must be able to stay calm during live radio broadcasts. They’ll thrive working on diverse projects each day in a clock-focused environment. And they’ll contribute productively to KCUR’s intentional culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Characteristic duties

Assist in the preparation of a live weekday talk show: Research and pitch show topics during weekly editorial meetings; assist in planning, researching, booking and scripting segments and ensuring the host is fully prepared with background research, interview questions and context.

Assist in the production of a live weekday talk show, screening calls, communicating with the host and team.

Manage the show’s digital and social media.

Contribute show-related content to KCUR’s website via its content management system, including audio, text, and photos.

Prepare program audio for individual podcasts with accompanying text and photos.

Contact, screen, and book guests.

Work with producer to create audio and text billboards and promos for the show.

Prepare Up to Date content to share with the news department and audience development department.

Be prepared to participate in fund-raising and community engagement activities, on air and off.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications



A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience

At least 2 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary

Preferred qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field required.

One year of work experience in a radio, news, or public media organization.

Experience operating a variety of broadcast equipment including audio boards, digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), and other production equipment.

Ability and willingness to work a varied schedule.

Experience producing content for digital and social platforms.

Familiarity with journalism ethics and Associated Press style.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Good news judgment.

Full time/part time

Position is full time and benefit eligible

Salary

Up to $21.00 per hour, commensurate with experience, education and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, for best consideration please apply by February 13, 2023.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of three references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (855) 524-0002.

KCUR 89.3 is the NPR affiliate in Kansas City and is an editorially-independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Statement on diversity at KCUR/Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms. For more information on our policies and governance, visit https://www.kcur.org/governance.

See KCUR.org for information about KCUR, Classical KC, and Kansas City.

Equal employment opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

EEO IS THE LAW

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links: