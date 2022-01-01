Job description

KCUR and Classical KC are seeking an experienced administrative professional to join our growing public media organization. In this position, you will perform a variety of project-related tasks and work closely with the Director of Operations to maintain and expand the station’s services and projects. The Project Operations Coordinator will focus on supporting KCUR and Classical KC’s mission, creation and the implementation of campaigns, initiatives, awareness, audience, and values across traditional and digital platforms.

The project related work will encompass daily operational tasks such as data entry, reconciliations, preparation of reports, working with contracts including contract fulfillment and support for the underwriting operation, and work in collaboration with the university’s office of Finance and Administration. This position will also hold the responsibilities of supervising the front desk and administrative staff. The work will support both KCUR and Classical KC’s operations and will report to the Director of Operations.

Key responsibilities

Data entry and payment processing for underwriting and other miscellaneous items.

Generation of various internal reports e.g.) staff diversity survey, space utilization survey; sponsorship and underwriting reports.

Generation of various external reports e.g.) Learned and Taught report for the FCC, community engagement, grant deliverables data, etc.

Tracking trade fulfillment for the station

Reconciling activities between different systems and processes

Coordinate information to external vendor like Market Enginuity and Marketron.

Supervise front desk team and future administrative support staff pool.

General office management (work orders, supply orders, security and parking, etc.)

Serve on internal committee in support of the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging goals of the organization.

Manage the onboarding process of new employees within the station with ID cards, keys, supplies, station tour, etc.

Other duties as assigned.

Key traits

Highly organized, open and flexible.

Strong communication skills, verbal and written.

Team oriented with desire to lead.

Comfortable with a fast paced, changing environment.

Life-long learner and good problem solver.

High ethical standards.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and two years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

3-5 years in office and administrative support.

Experience in working in public media administration is a plus.

Full time / part time

This is a full time, benefit eligible position.



Salary range

$19.71/hr - $25.00/hr, commensurate with experience, education, and internal equity.



Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.



Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

Comments

Statement on diversity at KCUR / Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms.

For more information on our policies and governance, click or tap here.



Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

EEO IS THE LAW

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links: