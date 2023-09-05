Project Operations Coordinator — KCUR and Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are seeking an experienced administrative professional to join our growing public media organization.

In this position, you will perform a variety of project-related tasks and work closely with the Director of Operations to maintain and expand the station’s services and projects. The Project Operations Coordinator will focus on supporting KCUR and Classical KC’s mission, creation and the implementation of campaigns, initiatives, awareness, audience, and values across traditional and digital platforms.

The project related work will encompass daily operational tasks such as data entry, reconciliations, preparation of reports, working with contracts including contract fulfillment and support for the underwriting operation, and work in collaboration with the university’s office of Finance and Administration. The work will support both KCUR and Classical KC’s operations and will report to the Director of Operations.

Job description

Data entry and payment receipt processing for underwriting sales revenue, gift revenue and other miscellaneous revenue streams.

Assist in the generation of various internal reports e.g.) staff diversity survey, space utilization survey, sponsorship sales reports, and event and project specific reports.

Assist in the generation of various external reports e.g.) Learned and Taught report for the FCC, Station Activity Survey for CPB.

report for the FCC, Station Activity Survey for CPB. Assist the sales team with data entry, invoicing, statements, and aging reports.

Responsible for entry of non-commissioned sales orders, associated copy and financial close out. May assist in tracking trade fulfillment for the station.

Reconcile activities between different systems and processes e.g., Marketron and the General Ledger.

Coordinate information needed for external vendors such as Market Enginuity (sales team) and Marketron.

Assist with payment processes.

Serve on an internal committee in support of the station’s efforts around diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

May work with the front desk team and coordinate general office management tasks such as work orders, office layouts and security. May staff the front desk if needed.

May assist with the onboarding process of new employees within the station with ID cards, keys, supplies, etc.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and 2 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

3-5 years in office and administrative support

Must be proficient in Excel and comfortable learning different software systems.

Key traits

Highly organized, open, and flexible.

Strong communication skills, verbal and written.

Team oriented with desire to lead.

Comfortable with a fast paced, changing environment.

Life-long learner and good problem solver.

High ethical standards.

Full time/part time

Full time, benefit eligible staff position.

Salary

Anticipated salary range $20.66 - $23.50 per hour commensurate on experience, education, and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, for best consideration please apply by September 5, 2023.

Apply online here.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Values commitment

We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person's success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate. In your application materials, please discuss your experiences and expertise that support these values and enrich our missions of teaching, research and engagement.

UMKC Statement on Diversity

We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate.

