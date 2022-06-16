This weekend, 'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' marks the start of the 2022 WFMT Radio Network Opera Series
This weekend marks the beginning of the WFMT Radio Network Opera Series. Listen on Saturday, June 18th at 12 p.m. for the first production of the season 'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' by Mason Bates as performed by the Santa Fe Opera.
'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' follows the Apple co-founder through non-linear moments in his life as he reflects and confronts his own mortality. Written by Mason Bates with a libretto by Mark Campbell, this opera in one act is animated with electro-acoustic sounds.
'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' notably won the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Opera. The Lyric Opera of Kansas City performed this production in March 2021.
Listen this Saturday at noon on 91.9 FM or streaming at classicalkc.org. And be sure to tune in every Saturday for the rest of the season!
Series Schedule
June 18: 'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' / Bates
June 25: 'The Marriage of Figaro' / Mozart
July 2: 'The Damnation of Faust' / Berlioz
July 9: 'Theodora' / Handel
July 16: 'Bajazet' / Vivaldi
July 23:'Macbeth' / Verdi
July 30: 'Samson et Dalila' / Saint-Saëns
August 6: Quadruple Bill: Charpentier & Lalande
August 13: 'Almira' / Handel
August 20: 'Boris Godunov' / Mussorgsky
August 27: 'Manon Lescaut' / Puccini
September 3: 'La Gioconda' / Ponchielli
September 10: 'I Puritani' / Bellini