This weekend, 'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' marks the start of the 2022 WFMT Radio Network Opera Series

'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' follows the Apple co-founder through non-linear moments in his life as he reflects and confronts his own mortality. Written by Mason Bates with a libretto by Mark Campbell, this opera in one act is animated with electro-acoustic sounds.

'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' notably won the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Opera. The Lyric Opera of Kansas City performed this production in March 2021.

Listen this Saturday at noon on 91.9 FM or streaming at classicalkc.org. And be sure to tune in every Saturday for the rest of the season!



Series Schedule

June 18: 'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' / Bates

June 25: 'The Marriage of Figaro' / Mozart

July 2: 'The Damnation of Faust' / Berlioz

July 9: 'Theodora' / Handel

July 16: 'Bajazet' / Vivaldi

July 23:'Macbeth' / Verdi

July 30: 'Samson et Dalila' / Saint-Saëns

August 6: Quadruple Bill: Charpentier & Lalande

August 13: 'Almira' / Handel

August 20: 'Boris Godunov' / Mussorgsky

August 27: 'Manon Lescaut' / Puccini

September 3: 'La Gioconda' / Ponchielli

September 10: 'I Puritani' / Bellini

