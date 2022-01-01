RadioActive: A benefit for KCUR 89.3

RadioActive 2022

In-person event

Friday, June 10

Overland Park Convention Center

Event Co-Chairs

Amy and Jeff Simon

Julie Nelson Meers and Sam Meers

RadioActive is the annual benefit for KCUR 89.3. It’s an exciting way for KCUR fans to come together in support of their favorite radio station. Please join us as we stand in support of a free and independent press. See the links below for ways to support the event as a sponsor.