RadioActive: A benefit for KCUR 89.3
RadioActive is the annual benefit for KCUR 89.3 - NPR in Kansas City. Join us as we stand in support of a free and independent press.
RadioActive 2022
In-person event
Friday, June 10
Overland Park Convention Center
Event Co-Chairs
Amy and Jeff Simon
Julie Nelson Meers and Sam Meers
RadioActive is the annual benefit for KCUR 89.3. It’s an exciting way for KCUR fans to come together in support of their favorite radio station. Please join us as we stand in support of a free and independent press. See the links below for ways to support the event as a sponsor.
Support KCUR as Kansas City's local voice to more than 175,000 weekly listeners.
Packages start at $3,500.
Packages start at $3,500.