From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - 'Reader's Digest' classics

Published October 17, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT
Explore recordings from 'Reader's Digest' on From the Archives.

This week, more from the extensive library of classical music recorded for and released by Reader’s Digest in the 1960s. Hear music by Schumann, Dvořák, and Ziehrer in fine performances and excellent recorded sound.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto in A minor
by Robert Schumann
Jascha Horenstein with the Royal Philharmonic; Malcolm Frager

In Nature's Realm
by Antonin Dvořák
Charles Gerhardt with the RCA Symphony

Wiener Bürger Waltzes
by Carl Ziehrer
Charles Gerhardt with the Vienna Promenade Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
