From the Archives - 'Reader's Digest' classics
This week, more from the extensive library of classical music recorded for and released by Reader’s Digest in the 1960s. Hear music by Schumann, Dvořák, and Ziehrer in fine performances and excellent recorded sound.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto in A minor
by Robert Schumann
Jascha Horenstein with the Royal Philharmonic; Malcolm Frager
In Nature's Realm
by Antonin Dvořák
Charles Gerhardt with the RCA Symphony
Wiener Bürger Waltzes
by Carl Ziehrer
Charles Gerhardt with the Vienna Promenade Orchestra