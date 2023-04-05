From the Archives - Themes and variations
Enjoy variations were all composed in the 20th century on From the Archives! These works are as diverse as the nations from which they come — Norway, Czech Republic, and Argentina — showing off the orchestra in remarkable and diverse ways.
Compositions and Recordings
Symphonic Variations and Fugue
by David Monrad Johansen
Eivind Aadland and the Kristiansand Symphony
Variations on a Theme of Jan Rychlik
by Otmar Macha
Karel Ancerl and the Czech Philharmonic
Variaciones concertantes, Op. 23
by Alberto Ginastera
Miguel Harth-Bedoya and the Norwegian Radio Orchestra