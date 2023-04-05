© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Themes and variations

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
Themes and Variations Title image.jpg

Enjoy variations were all composed in the 20th century on From the Archives! These works are as diverse as the nations from which they come — Norway, Czech Republic, and Argentina — showing off the orchestra in remarkable and diverse ways.

Compositions and Recordings

Symphonic Variations and Fugue
by David Monrad Johansen
Eivind Aadland and the Kristiansand Symphony

Variations on a Theme of Jan Rychlik
by Otmar Macha
Karel Ancerl and the Czech Philharmonic

Variaciones concertantes, Op. 23
by Alberto Ginastera
Miguel Harth-Bedoya and the Norwegian Radio Orchestra

From the Archives with Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
