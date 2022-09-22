© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Turtle Island Quartet combines the 'powerful form' of jazz with the 'incredible beauty' of classical music

Published September 22, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
20220916_bk_turtleislandquartet
Sylvia Elzafon
/
David Balakrishnan, Naseem Alatrash, Benjamin von Gutzeit, and Gabriel Terracciano of the Turtle Island Quartet.

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Turtle Island Quartet founder, composer, and violinist David Balakrishnan. We'll hear music from their Oct. 2 performance in Kansas City with Terence Blanchard as well as works from throughout the group's history.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

David Balakrishnan, founder of Turtle Island Quartet, composer and violinist

Program

Skylife
by David Balakrishnan
Turtle Island Quartet

Spider Dreams
by David Balakrishnan
Turtle Island Quartet

Esenada
by David Balakrishnan
Turtle Island Quartet

A Night in Tunisia
by Dizzy Gillespie
Turtle Island Quartet and Paquito D'Rivera

Squawk
by David Balakrishnan
Turtle Island Quartet

Subconcious Lee
by Lee Konitz (arr. B. von Gutzeit)
Turtle Island Quartet

The Second Wave
by David Balakrishnan
Terence Blanchard and the E Collective with the Turtle Island Quartet

You can learn more about Turtle Island Quartet at turtleislandquartet.com and their October 2 Harriman-Jewell Series performance at hjseries.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
