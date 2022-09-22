Turtle Island Quartet combines the 'powerful form' of jazz with the 'incredible beauty' of classical music
Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Turtle Island Quartet founder, composer, and violinist David Balakrishnan. We'll hear music from their Oct. 2 performance in Kansas City with Terence Blanchard as well as works from throughout the group's history.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
David Balakrishnan, founder of Turtle Island Quartet, composer and violinist
Program
Skylife
by David Balakrishnan
Turtle Island Quartet
Spider Dreams
by David Balakrishnan
Turtle Island Quartet
Esenada
by David Balakrishnan
Turtle Island Quartet
A Night in Tunisia
by Dizzy Gillespie
Turtle Island Quartet and Paquito D'Rivera
Squawk
by David Balakrishnan
Turtle Island Quartet
Subconcious Lee
by Lee Konitz (arr. B. von Gutzeit)
Turtle Island Quartet
The Second Wave
by David Balakrishnan
Terence Blanchard and the E Collective with the Turtle Island Quartet
