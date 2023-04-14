A Kansas City production featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim opens a 'pandora's box of emotions'
"Sondheim on Sondheim" is a multimedia exploration of the life and music of Stephen Sondheim. Andy Einhorn — conductor for both the original Broadway show and Lyric Opera of Kansas City's production — speaks with Brooke Knoll about the impact that Stephen Sondheim has had on the world of music, theatre, and himself. Hear performances from Barbara Cook, Audra McDonald, John Williams with the Boston Pops Orchestra, and more.
Brooke Knoll
Andy Einhorn
Comedy Tonight
So Many People feat. Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis
Franklin Shepard, Inc. feat. Euan Morton, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Scott
Opening Doors feat. Matthew Scott, Euan Morton, Leslie Kritzer, Tom Wopat, Barbara Cook, Erin Mackey
Happiness feat. Erin Mackey, Matthew Scott
Send In the Clowns feat. Barbara Cook
Music by Stephen Sondheim; Andy Einhorn conducting the original Broadway orchestra and company of "Sondheim on Sondheim"
No One Is Alone (for Orchestra)
John Williams and the Boston Pops Orchestra
Overture to "Follies"
Paul Gemignani and the New York Philharmonic
Children Will Listen
You've Got to Be Carefully Taught
by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II
Audra McDonald with Andy Einhorn and the New York Philharmonic
You can learn more about Andy and Lyric Opera of Kansas City's production of "Sondheim on Sondheim" at kcopera.org.