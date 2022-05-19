© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR FM is operating at lower power and KCUR HD1 & HD2 (Classical) are off air while Kansas City PBS performs repair work. Signals will be restored this afternoon.
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Concertos of the future with Viet Cuong

Published May 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
20220518_bk_vietcuong
Aaron Jay Young
/
Composer Viet Cuong.

Explore the traditional classical form of the concerto and where it's headed next.

Originating as a vocal genre in the 16th century, the instrumental form we know as a concerto today appeared about 100 years later. It went on to become one of the most popular forms of classical music.

This week's guest is composer Viet Cuong.

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Viet Cuong

Program
Extra(ordinarily) Fancy - Concerto for Two Oboes
by Viet Cuong
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra and Robert Walker, Laura Arganbright - oboe

Luminary
by Narong Prangcharoen
Delta David Gier with the South Dakota Symphony, Emanuele Arcuili - piano

Violin Concerto
by Magnus Lindberg
Magnus Lindberg with the Tapiola Sinfonietta

Prince of Clouds
by Anna Clyne
Vinay Parameswaran with the Curtis 2020-21 Ensemble, Jennifer Koh, Jaime Laredo - violin

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content