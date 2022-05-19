Concertos of the future with Viet Cuong
Explore the traditional classical form of the concerto and where it's headed next.
Originating as a vocal genre in the 16th century, the instrumental form we know as a concerto today appeared about 100 years later. It went on to become one of the most popular forms of classical music.
This week's guest is composer Viet Cuong.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Viet Cuong
Program
Extra(ordinarily) Fancy - Concerto for Two Oboes
by Viet Cuong
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra and Robert Walker, Laura Arganbright - oboe
Luminary
by Narong Prangcharoen
Delta David Gier with the South Dakota Symphony, Emanuele Arcuili - piano
Violin Concerto
by Magnus Lindberg
Magnus Lindberg with the Tapiola Sinfonietta
Prince of Clouds
by Anna Clyne
Vinay Parameswaran with the Curtis 2020-21 Ensemble, Jennifer Koh, Jaime Laredo - violin