Talk Show Producer, Up To Date — KCUR

KCUR seeks a highly curious, widely informed and exceptionally organized individual with excellent writing skills and extraordinary people skills to join the production team for Up to Date, our signature public affairs talk show.

An hour-long, weekday program hosted by veteran Kansas City journalist and executive producer Steve Kraske, Up to Date is a place for probing and provocative yet always civil conversations about the issues, people and events making news, shaping public policy and influencing the social and cultural life of the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, the Midwest and the nation.

This person will work closely with Kraske, our senior producer, other producers and interns to formulate program ideas and concepts, research topics, find, screen and book guests, and assist with live production of the daily broadcast. They will also write web post and edit audio for podcasts.

Integral to KCUR’s overall news operation, Up to Date draws on the resources of reporters and editors in the newsroom as well as our regional collaborators in the Midwest Newsroom, the Kansas News Service, Harvest Public Media, with additional support from our audience-development and podcasting teams.

Our new colleague must share our commitment to serving audiences throughout metropolitan Kansas City. They must appreciate the power of collaborating with various personalities and they must be able to stay calm during live radio broadcasts. They’ll thrive working on diverse projects each day in a clock-focused environment. And they’ll contribute productively to KCUR’s intentional culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

KCUR 89.3 is the NPR affiliate in Kansas City and is an editorially independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. See KCUR's jobs page for information about KCUR and Kansas City.

Job description

Assist in the preparation of a live weekday talk show: Research and pitch show topics during weekly editorial meetings; assist in planning, researching, booking and scripting segments and ensuring the host is fully prepared with background research, interview questions and context.

Assist in the production of a live weekday talk show, screening calls, communicating with the host and team.

Contribute show-related content to KCUR’s website via its content management system, including audio, text, and photos.

Prepare program audio for individual podcasts with accompanying text and photos.

Contact, screen, and book guests.

Work with producer to create audio and text billboards and promos for the show.

Prepare Up to Date content to share with the news department and audience development department.

Be prepared to participate in fund-raising and community engagement activities, on air and off.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 2 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or related field.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Good news judgment.

One year of work experience in a radio, news, or public media organization.

Experience operating a variety of broadcast equipment including audio boards, digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), and other production equipment.

Ability and willingness to work a varied schedule.

Experience producing content for digital and social platforms.

Familiarity with journalism ethics and Associated Press style.

Full time/Part time

Full-time, benefit eligible staff position.

Salary

Anticipated salary range $18.00 to $20.50 per hour commensurate with experience and internal equity.

Application instructions

Open until filled. For best consideration apply by September 24, 2023.

Apply online here.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Values Commitment

We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate.

In your application materials, please discuss your experiences and expertise that support these values and enrich our missions of teaching, research and engagement.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America.

To request ADA accommodations, please call the Office of Equity & Title IX at 816-235-6910.

Know Your Rights

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links:

Know Your Rights English Version

Know Your Rights Spanish Version

UMKC Statement on Diversity

We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate.

In your application materials, please discuss your experiences and expertise that support these values and enrich our missions of teaching, research and engagement.

Why UMKC?

We offer full benefits that start day one, generous paid time off, paid winter break, and continuing education benefits. Visit our Total Rewards page to learn more.

Also, explore the Total Rewards website to learn more about the rewards package we offer to acknowledge our employees as the university's most important resource.