Meet the organizations behind the 2024 KC Voter Guide

The 2024 KC Voter Guide is a first-of its kind collaboration that aims to harness the reporting power of multiple media organizations across the Kansas City metro.

Support for the 2024 KC Voter Guide comes from the Health Forward Foundation and other donors.

Together, we're working to provide crucial election coverage to our communities at a time when local newsrooms have diminished capacity to undertake such a project alone.

Here are the organizations that are contributing:

KC Media Collective

The KC Media Collective is a collaboration of non-profit media organizations designed to support and enhance local journalism in Kansas City. It is committed to making local news easily available, its coverage equitable and its operations sustainable.

The KC Media Collective is made possible with support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

American Public Square

American Public Square at Jewell is a Kansas City-based nonprofit community organization working to improve the tone and quality of public discourse. Through its diverse events, programs and resources, APS offers a better understanding of divergent perspectives with a focus on civility, facts and balanced perspectives — a key step toward mutual respect, compromise and resolution of challenging issues.

Kansas City PBS/Flatland

Located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City PBS is a nonprofit multimedia organization serving the community since 1961. The PBS member station airs diverse content focused on civic affairs, science, food, drink, arts and culture on four television channels. It also owns and operates the local NPR music station, 90.9 The Bridge, providing nonprofit radio in a AAA format to listeners over the air and online streaming. Kansas City PBS’ nonprofit source for local journalism, Flatland, produces multimedia reporting focused on civic affairs, arts and culture, food and drink, and education.

KCUR

KCUR-FM is the flagship NPR station in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Founded in 1957 as Kansas City’s first public radio station, it has grown into a community institution providing free access to news, information and entertainment across greater Kansas City and beyond, broadcasting at 89.3 FM and online at kcur.org. KCUR is an increasingly vital part of NPR’s network, producing critically needed fact-based journalism for the region we serve. It is the lead station for several collaborations including the Kansas News Service, Harvest Public Media and NPR’s Midwest Newsroom.

Missouri Business Alert

Missouri Business Alert is a digital newsroom that delivers top business news from across Missouri. A Missouri School of Journalism newsroom, Missouri Business Alert is managed by professionals and staffed by university students. The publication works to inform, connect and inspire Missouri’s business community and equip students for the future of business journalism.

Startland News

Founded in May 2015, Startland News is a nonprofit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

The Beacon

The Beacon is a nonprofit news organization aiming to improve civic life by keeping the public informed and engaged. We’re creating a network of digital newsrooms across Kansas and Missouri to tackle the local news crisis, ensuring everyone has access to the critical information they need. Driven by community input and thorough research, our journalism dives deep into local issues that are often ignored by mainstream media.

Other KC Voter Guide partners

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star is our region’s largest newsroom and covers both Kansas and Missouri. Published since 1880, The Star has won nine Pulitzer Prizes, the most recent in 2022. The Star’s journalists champion local news and reach nearly 12 million digital readers each month. We’re committed to holding the powerful accountable and to telling stories that represent the diversity of people, culture and viewpoints in Kansas City, while helping our neighbors live smarter, healthier and better informed lives.

Latinx Education Collaborative & Revolución Educativa

The Latinx Education Collaborative is a pioneering organization dedicated to transforming the educational landscape for Latino youth in the Midwest. The mission of the LEC is to create the necessary conditions for advancing Latinx youth. The LEC aims to empower Latino students, educators, families, and communities to foster a more inclusive and equitable educational environment through programs and initiatives.

Revolución Educativa, also known as RevED, is a community-led education advocacy organization based in Missouri and Kansas. Its mission is to build sustained, collective power in the Latino community around education issues. RevED focuses on advocating for the interests of Latino families, students, and educators to improve educational outcomes for Latinx students. RevED is an affiliated organization of the LEC.

If you would like to support the KC Voter Guide, you can donate here.