Your guide to Missouri and Kansas elections

2024 is a big election year for Missouri and Kansas. You have the opportunity to choose the elected officials who affect your day-to-day life — from U.S. Senate and governor down to county sheriff.

The KC Media Collective, in partnership with The Kansas City Star, have gathered all the information you need to vote in Jackson, Johnson, Clay, Platte and Wyandotte counties. It's entirely free, and written in concise, easy-to-understand language.

We’re publishing this voter guide so you have plenty of time to prepare for the primary elections on Aug. 6, 2024. After that, we’ll update this site with info about the general elections on Nov. 5, 2024.

