Contributors
The 2024 KC Voter Guide is a first-of its kind collaboration that aims to harness the reporting power of multiple media organizations across the Kansas City metro. Find out more about the organizations behind this project here.
Support for the 2024 KC Voter Guide comes from the Kauffman Foundation, the Health Forward Foundation and other donors.
Together, we're working to provide crucial election coverage to our communities at a time when local newsrooms have diminished capacity to undertake such a project alone.
More than 75 reporters, editors and staff helped to make this project possible. Find a full list of contributors below.
Reporters
Eric Adler, Kansas City Star
Jenna Barackman, Kansas City Star
Laura Bauer, Kansas City Star
Kacen Bayless, Kansas City Star
Maria Benevento, The Beacon
Katie Bernard, Kansas City Star
Lawrence Brooks IV, KCUR
Celisa Calacal, KCUR
Meg Cunningham, The Beacon
Julie Denesha, KCUR
Clarence Dennis, Kansas City PBS/Flatland
Daniel Desrochers, Kansas City Star
Emma Flannery, KCUR
Jodi Fortino, KCUR
Julie Freijat, Kansas City PBS/Flatland
Savannah Hawley-Bates, KCUR
Mike Hendricks, Kansas City Star
Joseph Hernandez, Kansas City Star
Zane Irwin, Kansas News Service
Suzanne King, The Beacon
Teagan King, Missouri Business Alert
Cami Koons, Kansas City PBS/Flatland
Peggy Lowe, KCUR
Bill Lukitsch, Kansas City Star
Isabella Luu, KCUR
Dylan Lysen, KCUR/Kansas News Service
Mili Mansaray, The Beacon
Josh Merchant, The Beacon
Blaise Mesa, The Beacon
Katie Moore, Kansas City Star
Frank Morris, KCUR
Eleanor Nash, Kansas City Star
Sarah Ritter, Kansas City Star
Mary Sanchez, Kansas City PBS/Flatland
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Kansas News Service
Jonathan Shorman, Kansas City Star
Noah Taborda, KCUR
Judy Thomas, Kansas City Star
Natalie Wallington, Kansas City Star
Sam Zeff, KCUR
Researchers
Jamie Schneck, American Public Square
Ian Wooldridge, American Public Square
Translators
Christy Moreno, RevEd
Emily Rodriguez
Cristina Seyler
Editors
Scott Canon, The Beacon
Allison Dikanovic, Kansas City Star
Madeline Fox, KCUR
C.J. Janovy, KCUR
Stephen Koranda, Kansas News Service
Joe Klopus
Chris Lester, Kansas City PBS/Flatland
Luke X. Martin, KCUR
Lisa Rodriguez, KCUR
Gabe Rosenberg, KCUR
Hannah Wise, Kansas City Star
Michael Stacy, Missouri Business Alert
Emily Younker, Kansas News Service
Web Development
Will Angles, KCUR
Grace Lotz, KCUR
Gabe Rosenberg, KCUR
Marketing
Claire Bishop, American Public Square
Beth Breitenstein, Kansas City PBS/Flatland
Isabelle Brown, Kansas City PBS/Flatland
Stephanie Campbell, The Beacon
Jessica Cornelison, KCUR
Genevieve Des Marteau, KCUR
Crysta Henthorne, KCUR
Kalie Hudson, Kansas City PBS/Flatland
Lorah Lackland, Missouri Business Alert
Naomi O’Donnell, The Beacon
Community Engagement
Estrella Gonzalez, The Beacon
Cindy Johnson, American Public Square
Zach Perez, KCUR
Kynala Philips, Kansas City PBS/Flatland
Laura Ziegler, KCUR
Project Management
Shiri Asangwe, KC Media Collective