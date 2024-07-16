2024 is a big election year for Kansas: Every U.S. House seat is on the ballot, plus several Board of Education races, and the entire Kansas Legislature.

And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races you'll see.

Before you head to the polls, it's important to make sure you're prepared.

Below, we've assembled a guide for Kansas residents to getting registered to vote, finding what's on your ballot, locating your polling place, and more.

Then, when you're ready, you can find comprehensive explanations of each Kansas race on the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Click on one of the questions below to jump to the answer:



Who can register to vote?

To vote in Kansas, you must be a U.S. citizen, a state resident and at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.

If you’ve been convicted of a felony, you also need to be discharged from imprisonment and not on parole or conditional release.

When should I register to vote?

As soon as possible!

Plan ahead to ensure you can vote. In Kansas, your voter registration application must be postmarked or completed online or in-person 21 days before the election you want to vote in.

You’ll need to re-register — also 21 days in advance — if you move, change your name, change your party affiliation or get removed from the rolls.

That means the last day to register for the Aug. 6, 2024, primary election is July 16, 2024.

If you’re registered with a specific party, you can only vote in that party’s primary and you can’t change your affiliation at the last minute. If you’re unaffiliated going into Election Day, you can declare a party at the last minute.

The deadline to change your party affiliation for the 2024 primary election was June 3.

The deadline to register for the Nov. 5, 2024, general election is Oct. 15, 2024.

How can I check my voter registration status?

If you can’t remember whether your registration is updated or want to make sure you’re registered, you can check your status on the Kansas Secretary of State voter website. Provide the exact name you used to register and your date of birth.

You can also call your local election authority.

How do I register to vote in Kansas, or update my registration?

You have a few options.



Fill out an online form. You’ll need your Kansas driver’s license or non-driver ID. Fill out a paper form and return it to your county by mail, email, fax or in-person. Register in-person with your county.

You’ll need to confirm that you’re eligible to register, sign the form and provide information such as your name, gender, home address and date of birth. You’re also required to include either your Kansas ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Write “none” if you don’t have either.

You’ll have the option to include your phone number, email and political party, but can also say you’re unaffiliated.

How can I look up my sample ballot?

You can find your sample ballot on the Voter View site by checking your registration.

You can also request a sample ballot at your local election office or polling place.

The Kansas Secretary of State website posts a candidate list for federal and state offices.

Where can I find my polling place?

You can look up your polling place by entering your address on the Kansas Voter View site.

Note: Your polling place may have changed since the last time you voted.

Polling places are open from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day (Aug. 6 for the primary, Nov. 5 for the general).

Counties are allowed to open polls as early as 6 a.m. and close them as late as 8 p.m. Make sure to check with your local election authority to find the exact times.

If you’re in line when polls close, stay in line. You will be allowed to vote.

Can I vote early in Kansas?

If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, or it isn’t convenient, you have some options in Kansas.

Advanced voting in-person starts 20 days before the election and ends at noon the day before.

For the primary election, advanced voting starts July 17 and ends Aug. 5. For the general election, it starts Oct. 16 and ends Nov. 4. Check with Wyandotte County or Johnson County for exact locations, dates and times.

Kansas also allows advanced mail voting. You must complete an application that includes your driver's license number or a copy of your photo ID.

Ballots are mailed starting the same day that advanced in-person voting begins. The deadline to apply is July 30 for the primary election and October 29 for the general election.

To be counted, ballots have to be postmarked on Election Day or earlier and received by close of business three days after the election.

What voter ID do I need to bring?

Kansas requires a photo ID for most voters.

Your options include a driver’s license or ID card from any state, a U.S. passport or military ID, a Native American tribe ID, a government employee badge, university student ID card, concealed carry license or public assistance ID card.

You’re exempt from the requirement if you’re a:



Permanent advanced voter due to illness or disability.

Military or overseas voter, or a spouse or dependent of one.

Voter with religious objections who has filled out a declaration form.

If you’re a voter over age 65 you may use an expired ID.

Can I cast a provisional ballot?

If you leave your ID at home, or don't bring an acceptable form to the polling place, you can ask the election workers to walk you through casting a provisional ballot.

Your ballot can count if you return with an acceptable photo ID before the county canvass, which can be as early as the Monday after the election or as late as 13 days after.

You can also cast a provisional ballot if your eligibility to vote is questioned for another reason.

For example, if your name or address is out of date, election workers may be able to update your registration and recommend the Board of Canvassers count your ballot.

If you went to the wrong polling place but are still registered in the county, election workers can find your registration and determine which races you were eligible to vote in.

What if I need help casting my ballot?

Accommodations are available to help you access voting. They include: