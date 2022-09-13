Join Classical KC at Casual Animal Brewing for a Harp-y Hour

Every two months, Casual Animal Brewing Co. selects a new nonprofit and beer style for its "Local Motive" program, and KCUR/Classical KC is excited to be paired with a Cold IPA - a crisp take on the IPA style that appeals to both beer novices and veterans.

For the months of September and October 2022, $2 from every pour of the "Local Motive" Cold IPA goes directly to support Classical KC and KCUR! We're throwing a "harp-y" hour to celebrate on Thursday, September 29 from 5- 7 p.m. at Casual Animal's brewery and taproom in the Crossroads.

Come by to hear some harp music provided by Classical KC's own Brooke Knoll, make a pop cover song request, and enjoy our Local Motive brew. Cheers!

Casual Animal Brewing / KCUR created a Cold IPA as part of Casual Animal Brewing's Local Motive program.

Classical KC Harp-y Hour

Where: Casual Animal Brewing Co.

1725 McGee Street

Kansas City, MO, 64108

When: September 29 5-7 p.m.