Contact Classical KC

For general questions or to be connected with specific Classical KC employees please e-mail or call the front desk at 816-235-1551.

If you have questions about playlists, programming, or technical difficulties, please email classical@classicalkc.org.

LOCATION

4825 Troost, Suite 202

Kansas City, MO 64110

Classical KC is located on the UMKC campus at 4825 Troost, Suite 202, Kansas City, Mo. 64110. The radio station is housed in a plain two-story red brick building. The words "University of Missouri-Kansas City" and the street address are posted on both the south and the west sides of the building.

PARKING

The street space is very limited, so you may want to use the parking lot located just south of our building. Parking is $1.25 per hour and requires a receipt from the parking kiosk located next to the building entrance. The kiosk accepts bills and coins and the receipt must be displayed on the dashboard. Please note that if you park in the lot without a permit or a kiosk receipt, you may receive a ticket. Should you receive a parking ticket, please bring it to Classical KC immediately. Classical KC will have to pay a penalty, but the fine will be reduced.