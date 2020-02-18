NPR in Kansas City

© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
News
July’s weather will be critical for Midwest corn farmers and, possibly, consumers
Katie Peikes
Farmers across much of the Corn Belt got a late start planting their corn this year. July could make or break this year’s crop. A poor harvest could fuel inflation and have a ripple effect for consumers.
A wide view of the skyline of Kansas City shows several hot air balloons in the foreground and the cityscape extending into the background. It's a late evening hour and streetlights illuminate the roadways with an orange glow.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Arts & Life
New to Kansas City? We made you a guide of things to do, places to go and food to eat
Celisa Calacal
“Medicine, in general, is not really black and white in many circumstances,” said Washington University OB-GYN Dr. Jeannie Kelly.
Jay Fram
/
Health
After abortion ban, Missouri doctors grapple with the meaning of a ‘medical emergency’
Emily Woodbury
A Troost mural by JT Daniels.
Tommy Felts
/
Startland News
Housing & Development
Truth not Troost: A new effort seeks to rename Kansas City corridor over slavery ties
Channa Steinmetz
The Latest From KCUR's Up To Date
KCUR En Español
Lead pipe feature image
  1. Las tuberías con plomo van a ser reemplazadas — pero primero hay que encontrarlas
  2. La prueba de solo inglés para la licencia de enseñanza frustra los esfuerzos para encontrar maestros
  3. Cada año sólo la mitad de los homicidios de Kansas City se resuelven
The Latest News
