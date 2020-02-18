NPR in Kansas City

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Democratic senate candidate Adam Hamilton delivers his closing statement for why Kansans should elect him over incumbent Republican Roger Marshall
Zach Boblitt
/
Kansas Public Radio / Kansas News Service
Politics, Elections and Government
Kansas Senate candidates tangle over Trump, agriculture and immigration in state fair debate
Zach Boblitt
In front of a vocal Kansas State Fair audience, Democratic Leawood pastor Adam Hamilton attacked Republican Sen. Roger Marshall on agriculture issues including immigration and beef imports.
Brent Wright, HOA president, watched the ash tree in his front yard grow into a mature tree over the years after buying his family's home in 2002.
Kaylie McLaughlin
/
Johnson County Post
Environment & Agriculture
How an Overland Park neighborhood saved hundreds of trees from a killer pest
Kaylie McLaughlin
Masterson and Holscher celebrate their wins on primary election night.
Photos by Roger Nomer of the Kansas News Service and Kylie Graham of the Johnson County Post
Politics, Elections and Government
Kansas candidates for governor call each other extremists at State Fair debate
Stephen Koranda
Mike McDonald teaches a class at Park Hill High School in Kansas City. McDonald was recently appointed to the Missouri State Board of Education as a nonvoting member.
Vaughn Wheat
/
The Beacon
Education
Park Hill math teacher is the first active educator on Missouri’s State Board of Education
Maria Benevento
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@kcur893 The University of Kansas athletics department has been hustling behind the scenes to get the Jayhawks ready for the Union Jack Classic, the first-ever college football game held at legendary Wembley Stadium in London. After Lawrence's successful summer hosting Algeria for the World Cup, KU leaders say they’re embracing experimentation, and trying to expand the university’s global reach. “There’s a real thirst for American football in London,” said Daniel Berk, KU senior associate athletics director for strategic communications. KCUR is partnering with students at the KU’s William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communication for coverage of the Union Jack Classic in London. 🎤 Featuring footage and reporting from KU Students 🎬 Produced by Zach Perez 💻 Edited by Gabe Rosenberg #kansascity #lawrence #jayhawks ♬ original sound - KCUR - Kansas City
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History
Kansas City’s Flood of 1951
A massive flood 75 years ago ravaged Kansas City’s central industrial district and surrounding neighborhoods. A new episode of A People's History of Kansas City explores.
Listen now
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