NPR in Kansas City

In front of a vocal Kansas State Fair audience, Democratic Leawood pastor Adam Hamilton attacked Republican Sen. Roger Marshall on agriculture issues including immigration and beef imports.
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@kcur893 The University of Kansas athletics department has been hustling behind the scenes to get the Jayhawks ready for the Union Jack Classic, the first-ever college football game held at legendary Wembley Stadium in London. After Lawrence's successful summer hosting Algeria for the World Cup, KU leaders say they’re embracing experimentation, and trying to expand the university’s global reach. “There’s a real thirst for American football in London,” said Daniel Berk, KU senior associate athletics director for strategic communications. KCUR is partnering with students at the KU’s William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communication for coverage of the Union Jack Classic in London. 🎤 Featuring footage and reporting from KU Students 🎬 Produced by Zach Perez 💻 Edited by Gabe Rosenberg #kansascity #lawrence #jayhawks ♬ original sound - KCUR - Kansas City
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A massive flood 75 years ago ravaged Kansas City’s central industrial district and surrounding neighborhoods. A new episode of A People's History of Kansas City explores.
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Travel bans keep Afghans who worked with U.S. troops allies separated from their families. That Trump-era policy is under legal challenge.
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WeCode KC says its event will feature more vendors, hands-on activities, community partners and technology demonstrations than ever before.
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Religious exemptions, in which a parent or guardian declines to vaccinate their child with some or all required immunizations because of sincerely held religious beliefs, have more than doubled statewide in the past five years.
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Warmer-than-normal-temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are driving what could be the strongest El Niño on record. Here’s how that’s likely to impact weather across the central U.S this year.
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The law, passed with bipartisan support in 2004, offered the same tuition rate that locals pay to immigrants brought to the U.S. as children who completed a high school education in Kansas and agreed to seek citizenship while pursing a degree.
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Despite memorials and commemorations, some observers fear the tragedy is fading from memory as the nation marks 25 years since the 2001 terrorist attacks.
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Missouri's Secretary of State informed local election authorities on Thursday to use the 2022 map, a reversal of his previous directions to election clerks.
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Bruce Winter, who performed for more than five decades as Melinda Ryder, was a pioneering figure widely credited with helping revive the drag scene in Kansas City. Winter died September 8, at age 70, after a six-month battle with cancer.
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The U.S. Supreme Court has halted a temporary restraining order issued this week that only allowed Secretary of State Denny Hoskins to use a Trump-backed map lawmakers drew in 2025.