NPR in Kansas City

Farmers across much of the Corn Belt got a late start planting their corn this year. July could make or break this year’s crop. A poor harvest could fuel inflation and have a ripple effect for consumers.
As temperatures climb, so do cravings for anything cold. From sweet to savory, and everything in between, Kansas City's food scene has almost all palates covered.
At the start of the pandemic, teachers were praised for their ability to adapt. Now large numbers of teachers are leaving the profession earlier than expected.
KCUR assembled a guide to help you navigate Missouri's 2022 election, including information on how to vote and what to expect on your ballot.
Election officials say poll workers are usually older, and they looking for younger people to step up. And depending on the location, some election boards are in desperate need of more Republicans or Democrats.
Parson’s announcement comes after he vetoed a bill Friday authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable tax credit. On Thursday, he vetoed the $500 million allocated for the credit, foreshadowing a rejection of the credit itself.
Even as the Jan. 6 hearings play out, election misinformation keeps spreading. NPR tracked four leaders preaching false information about election fraud at hundreds of grassroots events nationwide.
Kansas Citians have few options for swimming this July 4 weekend. Problems from maintenance to supply chain issues to lifeguard shortages have meant some pools in the region won’t be open this summer.
There's a lot of history buried beneath Kansas City streets, from Prohibition-era passageways and underground caves to the oldest bar in Missouri.
Efforts to eliminate lead in school drinking water got a huge boost on Friday, as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed off on legislation requiring testing and also gave his approval to $27 million in federal funds to help schools install filters.
In a unanimous decision, the court ruled the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals wrongly found Johnson County overtaxed Walmart's 11 properties there by tens of millions of dollars.
The Kansas City Council approved a resolution on Thursday that would provide financial assistance to city employees who seek an abortion outside of Missouri, where nearly all abortions are now illegal.