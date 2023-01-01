Frequently Asked Questions

What is the relationship between KCUR and Classical KC?

KCUR is Classical KC’s sister station. Both stations are a part of Kansas City Public Media, which includes collaborations with Harvest Public Media, the Kansas New Service, and the Midwest Newsroom. Both stations are supported by UMKC and are NPR member stations.

If I make financial contributions to KCUR, does that mean I give to Classical KC?

No. Since each station is its own unique entity under Kansas City Public Media, your donation to KCUR does not also go to Classical KC. If you want to make a contribution to Classical KC, you can do so here .

How is Classical KC different from commercial radio?

Classical KC is a nonprofit, member-supported public radio station. That means that our funding comes primarily from our members and what we play on the air isn’t influenced by external influences such as advertising or promotions. As a noncommercial station, we cannot and do not broadcast qualitative or quantitative language, or call-to-action based announcements in our corporate sponsorship messages. Our primary purpose is to serve the community through our offerings. You can learn more about what it means to be a public radio station here .

What does “member supported” mean?

Classical KC is here because of the financial support of people in our community. Donations from our members are the most important source of Classical KC’s annual operating budget. A member is someone who makes an unrestricted donation to the station annually or with an on-going monthly donation. Members can donate any amount from $1 to $1 million or more. Every gift makes a difference and helps us deliver 24/7 classical music to the Kansas City community and beyond.

For more information, visit our member information page.



Can I donate my classical CDs, LPs, or tapes to Classical KC?

While Classical KC continues to grow its library, we cannot accept unsolicited gifts of CDs at this time. We do not have the resources to process donations of LPs or tapes. If you have a new recording that you think we’d be interested in, please email classical@classicalkc.org

How do I get in touch directly with Classical KC staff members?