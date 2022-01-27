-
There aren't many saxophone concertos that exist, let alone one written for a Black musician, by a Black composer, and commissioned by a group of major orchestras. This month, saxophonist Steven Banks will perform the world premiere of Billy Childs' new saxophone concerto with the Kansas City Symphony.
Amateur music-making is an integral part of Kansas City's arts scene. Whether you're looking for creativity, connection, or a chance to see your neighbors perform, learn more about a sampling of Kansas City's vibrant ecosystem of community music ensembles.
'Tis the season! Pair your favorite winter activities in Kansas City with festive musical selections from Kansas City musicians.
November is Native American Heritage Month. Many composers and musicians are carving out a space in classical music that reflects their identity and reshapes what "classical" music can mean. Explore music from indigenous composers based in Kansas City and beyond.
From spooky to ethereal, here are music and arts events across Kansas City to provide the soundtrack to your October.
Kansas City is known for its jazz scene, but improvisational music touches many art forms throughout the city. From experimental to extemporaneous, learn more about upcoming events that feature music made in the moment.