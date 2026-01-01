Jobs at KCUR

Open Positions

Audience Engagement Strategist (Part-Time)

KCUR 89.3 is looking for an audience-focused journalist to help produce newsletters and manage our newsroom’s social media accounts. This part-time position is up to 30 hours a week.

As an audience engagement strategist, you will be key to KCUR’s growth and connection to Kansas City communities. You must be a team player with sharp news judgment, an adherence to journalistic ethics, a curiosity and excitement about fostering community, and a knack for collaboration in a friendly and often fast-paced environment.

Click here to learn more and apply.

Volunteer and Events Coordinator

KCUR 89.3 and 91.9 Classical KC is seeking an outgoing, creative connector to cultivate, engage, recruit, and train a diverse group of community volunteers, supporters, and influencers to support our work.

This person will also support fundraising, membership, content, community engagement and staff events. They will also work directly with the Manager of Live Events on internal and external committees for initiatives such as Generation Listen and RadioActive.

Click here to learn more and apply.

Finance and Budget Consultant

KCUR is seeking a highly motivated and experienced individual contributor for the role of Finance and Budget Consultant. This position is a crucial member of our team, responsible for the full array of accounting, financial and budgeting activities to support the University (UMKC) owned radio station, KCUR. This position will plan and implement direction, strategies, and processes to ensure appropriate business procedures and policies are in place, identify potential areas of exposure and make recommendations to address issues.

UMKC and KCUR are currently exploring a separation whereby KCUR would become an independent community owned non-profit organization. It is anticipated that this will occur in the next 18 months. This position and role will move to the new organization, should this transition of ownership occur.

Click here to learn more and apply.

Internships

Spring 2024 interns Lauren Textor (Up To Date), David McKeel (KCUR Studios), Laura Fotovich (Classical KC), and Isabella Luu (News).

KCUR's internships are designed to prepare college students, recent graduates and other qualified candidates for careers in public media.

Application Deadlines



Summer program: Mid- to late February

Fall/Winter/Spring program: Early July

Learn more about internships at KCUR.

Freelance with KCUR

KCUR 89.3 welcomes contributions from freelance journalists, and regularly contracts with freelance audio producers. Our freelance rates vary depending on the complexity of the project and the experience level of the freelancer.

Learn more about current freelance opportunities.

Related Reporting

KCUR and the University of Missouri are Equal Opportunity Employers.

View University of Missouri - Kansas City Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Policy