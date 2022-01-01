Jobs at KCUR

Open Positions

Culture Editor - KCUR - We seek an editor to work with staff reporters and freelance contributors as well as our community engagement editor to make sure our audiences are informed and inspired by their city every day. Learn more here.

Director of Audience Development and KCUR Studios - We're looking for an innovator to inspire and manage a multi-departmental group of professionals to develop and launch new products, promote content in all forms, reach new audiences and use data-driven decision making to drive success. Learn more here.

Internships

KCUR's internships are designed to prepare college students, recent graduates and other qualified candidates for careers in public media.

Application Deadlines



Summer program: Mid- to late February

Fall program: Early July

Winter/spring program: Mid-November

Learn more about internships at KCUR.

Related Reporting

KCUR and the University of Missouri are Equal Opportunity Employers.

View University of Missouri - Kansas City Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Policy

View KCUR's 2020 - 2021 Federal Communications Commission — Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Report

View KCUR's 2019 - 2020 Federal Communications Commission — Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Report

