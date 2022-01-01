Guidelines for Social Media Engagement

KCUR and Classical KC welcome your contributions to our social media accounts in the spirit of sharing information and diverse perspectives.

All comments on KCUR and Classical KC's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts must be pertinent or germane to the purpose of the page and/or post. Comments do not reflect the opinions or policies of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, KCUR 89.3 or 91.9 Classical KC.

Please show respect for your fellow users by keeping the discussion respectful.

KCUR 89.3 and Classical KC are not responsible for comments or wall postings made by visitors, and reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to screen, hide, and/or remove any content that is significantly off-topic, including but not limited to content that is commercial, or, the primary purpose is to sell a product or a service; is racist, sexist, abusive, profane, violent, obscene, spam, or advocates illegal activity; contains falsehoods or is libelous; incites, or threatens or makes ad hominem attacks on individuals or groups.

We will also screen, hide, and/or remove content that harasses, abuses, threatens, or in any way violates the rights of others. We also reserve the right to remove posts containing any and all links.

Thanks for following us and helping to create a safe, enjoyable, and lively online environment.

