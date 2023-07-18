Dale Chihuly's 'Palazzo di Loredana Balboni' // 'The Evergreen 1. Moss' by Caroline Shaw

When looking at Dale Chihuly's 'Palazzo di Loredana Balboni' you can see not only the variation in the glass tendrils' shape, but also texture. Do you think it looks like something from nature? Or perhaps something otherworldly?

As part of his 'Chihuly Over Venice' series, this glass sculpture — and others — were installed in unexpected locations across the city of Venice, Italy. Picture yourself underneath this artwork as it is perched outside of a balcony. How does it blend in? How does it stand out?

Much like Chihuly's chandelier, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw's 'The Evergreen - I. Moss' blends the natural with the unnatural. Starting with a crystalline harmonic played by the strings, the music grows in thickness and texture much like moss on a tree. When stronger elements join the more sparkling moments, how does the contrast make you feel?

Want to explore more music inspired by artwork in the Kemper Museum Permanent Collection? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about Dale Chihuly's 'Palazzo di Loredana Balboni' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.