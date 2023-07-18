Frederick James Brown's 'The History of Art Series' // 'PraiseMaker' by Alvin Singleton

The bright colors and strong forms of Frederick James Brown's 'The History of Art Series' beg for a closer look. What recognizable pieces of art do you see represented in these frames? Any notable figures from throughout history?

Influenced by his African-American and Native American heritage, Brown engaged with American history, music, religion and spirituality. This piece puts all of those elements together - literally - with 110 interlocking paintings composing the entire artwork.

Much like the collage-like nature of Brown's artwork, Alvin Singleton's 'PraiseMaker' is a blending of different traditions and musical elements. Premiered in 1998, American composer Alvin Singleton worked with author Susan Kougell to create the lush work for orchestra and chorus. The multihued instrumental and human voices “speak of everyone’s tradition,” as Singleton says. The work is inspired by African praise singers who pass down traditions with song. Singleton describes the work as “universal, secular and celebratory.”

As you listen, notice how the singers' voices blend in with the instrumentation. Are there moments that surprise you? Dissonance that follows smoothness?

Like the art of Frederick James Brown, 'PraiseMaker' honors art and tradition throughout the ages.

