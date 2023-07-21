© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Sonic Sights
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Virginia Jaramillo's 'Green Dawn' // 'Dew and Spiderwebs' by Hauschka

KCUR
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Shaman’s Dream, 2021, acrylic on canvas, 81½ x 69½ inches, Courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery. © Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery.
Phoebe d'Heurle
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Green Dawn, 1970, from the Curvilinear series, acrylic on canvas, 83⅞ x 72⅛ inches, The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection. © Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery.

"Green Dawn" can bring to mind many images: the first light of day touching down on the lawn, the first buds of leaves on a tree in the spring, a patch of evergreens among a field of snow. Virginia Jaramillo's artwork has a curved yellow line taking a detour through the expanse of green, a thread that you follow as it goes past the canvas.

Hauschka's '"Dew and Spiderwebs" brings about the image and feelings of a spring morning. As you listen, see if you latch onto, or follow anything. Maybe a trail of delicate spiderwebs through the dew of early morning

Want to explore more music inspired by Virginia Jaramillo's artwork? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

