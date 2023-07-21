Virginia Jaramillo's 'Green Dawn' // 'Dew and Spiderwebs' by Hauschka

"Green Dawn" can bring to mind many images: the first light of day touching down on the lawn, the first buds of leaves on a tree in the spring, a patch of evergreens among a field of snow. Virginia Jaramillo's artwork has a curved yellow line taking a detour through the expanse of green, a thread that you follow as it goes past the canvas.

Hauschka's '"Dew and Spiderwebs" brings about the image and feelings of a spring morning. As you listen, see if you latch onto, or follow anything. Maybe a trail of delicate spiderwebs through the dew of early morning

Want to explore more music inspired by Virginia Jaramillo's artwork? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.