Virginia Jaramillo's 'Shaman's Dream // 'Mirrors' by Kaija Saariaho

The bright yellow shapes of Virginia Jaramillo's "Shaman's Dream" are eye-catching, especially against the dark gray background. The squares radiating out evenly from a central point gradually get larger in size, creating a feeling of depth. Do those squares pull you in? Or do you feel pushed away? In contrast, the soft, wispy nature of the background seem like the fog of waking up from a dream - soft, floating by.

In Kaija Saariaho's "Mirrors," the performers mirror one another musically through rhythm, pitch, gesture or timbre. Where do you see symmetry in Jaramillo's work? Is it reflected in the music? The shimmering texture of each instrument harkens back to the cloudy background, creating a veil over the more rigidness of the form.

Want to explore more music inspired by Virginia Jaramillo's artwork? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.