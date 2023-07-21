© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Virginia Jaramillo's 'Tau Ceti' // 'Yellow, Fission and Tile' by Nico Muhly

KCUR
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Shaman’s Dream, 2021, acrylic on canvas, 81½ x 69½ inches, Courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery. © Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery.
Farnk Oudeman
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Tau Ceti, 1970, from the Curvilinear series, acrylic on canvas, 84⅛ x 72 inches, Private Collection, London. © Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery, and Pace Gallery.

Virginia Jaramillo's "Tau Ceti" shows two curved lines, intersecting at two points. Against a yellow background, one of the lines almost blends in with the expanse of color. What do the points where the lines intersect mean to you? Is there anything in particular you see?

Nico Muhly's "Yellow, Fission and Tile" is a shimmering, yet sleek work, reminiscent of twinkling stars against the vastness of space, or even comets hurtling by. Perhaps the tails of those comets have crossed each other at one point - maybe even two.

Want to explore more music inspired by Virginia Jaramillo's artwork? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

