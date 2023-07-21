Virginia Jaramillo's 'Tau Ceti' // 'Yellow, Fission and Tile' by Nico Muhly

Virginia Jaramillo's "Tau Ceti" shows two curved lines, intersecting at two points. Against a yellow background, one of the lines almost blends in with the expanse of color. What do the points where the lines intersect mean to you? Is there anything in particular you see?

Nico Muhly's "Yellow, Fission and Tile" is a shimmering, yet sleek work, reminiscent of twinkling stars against the vastness of space, or even comets hurtling by. Perhaps the tails of those comets have crossed each other at one point - maybe even two.

