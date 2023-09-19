Julie Blackmon's 'Metaverse' // 'Legends: I. Lin-fa' by Valerie Coleman

Composer Valerie Coleman wrote her flute and piano series “Legends” for intermediate musicians beginning to find their own voice and explore more complex music. Coleman’s melodies echo the lighthearted exploration of each child in Julie Blackmon’s “Metaverse” as they daydream, play and practice an instrument.

When looking at “Metaverse,” what subject stands out to you first? What do you imagine each child is thinking about?

