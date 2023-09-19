© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Julie Blackmon's 'Metaverse' // 'Legends: I. Lin-fa' by Valerie Coleman

KCUR
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
Julie Blackmon (American, born 1966), Metaverse, 2022, archival pigment print, 59 x 81 ½ inches. Collection of Courtney and Andrew Bash, Mission Hills, Kansas. Art and photo © Julie Blackmon.
Julie Blackmon
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Composer Valerie Coleman wrote her flute and piano series “Legends” for intermediate musicians beginning to find their own voice and explore more complex music. Coleman’s melodies echo the lighthearted exploration of each child in Julie Blackmon’s “Metaverse” as they daydream, play and practice an instrument.

When looking at “Metaverse,” what subject stands out to you first? What do you imagine each child is thinking about?

Want to explore more music inspired by Julie Blackmon's art? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Julie Blackmon: A Life in Frame' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

